As Yum Brands (YUM) Share Price Rose, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Increased Stake; As Merck & Co (MRK) Share Value Declined, Holder Weatherstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $856,726

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 67.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 10,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,030 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 15,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $81.75 lastly. It is down 29.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 19/05/2018 – #2 UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Net $736M; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – BASED ON RESULTS, AND AT RECOMMENDATION OF EDMC, PHASE 3 STUDY WILL BE STOPPED; 13/04/2018 – Merck Foundation Calls for Action to Break the Infertility Stigma in Africa at FIGO

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 19,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449.85M, up from 4.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $112.89. About 865,770 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Up the Ante in Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Jobs! Gardasil maker to bring 425 jobs to Triangle region – Triangle Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Eisai’s Cancer Drug Combo Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Liver Cancer – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Cap stated it has 3,259 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Mgmt invested in 2.21% or 126,305 shares. Personal Advsr accumulated 0.03% or 34,431 shares. Uss Invest Limited invested in 1.72M shares or 1.61% of the stock. Strategic Ltd Liability Com stated it has 21,226 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Court Place Advsr Lc invested in 1.44% or 42,754 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Llc has invested 0.74% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation reported 103,314 shares. Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx invested in 97,874 shares. Yhb Investment accumulated 0.24% or 18,413 shares. Westwood Il has invested 0.05% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Albion Grp Ut holds 0.27% or 24,016 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp has invested 1.64% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks has invested 0.96% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 2.76% or 28,707 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has 433 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisor Partners Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 1.73M are owned by Deutsche Bank Ag. Argent Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 4,854 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.49% or 60,172 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 498,110 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.08% or 2,258 shares. 3,055 were reported by Putnam Limited Company. Boston & Mngmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,638 shares. Carroll Associate holds 7,749 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk Corp holds 279,829 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 39,837 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mai Capital has invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ima Wealth owns 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 40 shares.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 125,060 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $156.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 21,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “T-MoBell? Taco Bell, T-Mobile co-brand pop-up stores – Louisville Business First” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Avoid The Golden Arches: No Gold To Be Found – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Taco Bell hotel draws buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KFC Lets The Cat Out Of The Bag, Announces Chester Cheetah As Newest Colonel – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Gibbs David W sold $1.83M worth of stock. Domier Tanya L had bought 2,652 shares worth $249,888 on Friday, February 8.