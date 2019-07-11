As Yum Brands (YUM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ellington Management Group Has Lowered Holding by $445,500; Ensemble Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) as Stock Value Rose

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 93.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 23,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,920 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 24,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $92.85. About 134,913 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 17/05/2018 – There’s a new hit show on $CBS: Redstone and the Restless, a drama chronicling the never-ending power struggle for the Tiffany Network and $VIAB; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES OF $2.3 BLN AT JANUARY 31, 2018 WERE 4% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – In focus: trade concerns, U.S. politics, Tiffany earnings and JOLTS data; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N FY SHR VIEW $4.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 25/05/2018 – SIERRA LEONE’S PRESIDENT BIO WANTS REVIEW OF MINING LICENSES – GOVT SPOKESMAN; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $111.17. About 212,430 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 0.09% or 414,157 shares. First Advsr LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 168,469 shares. 10,977 are held by Griffin Asset Mgmt. Navellier Associates Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 3,623 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.03% or 53,448 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt Incorporated, a Indiana-based fund reported 5,026 shares. Axa invested in 0.09% or 232,362 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation owns 163,670 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust Bancshares invested in 0.05% or 3,174 shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs owns 28,255 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund holds 6,092 shares. Charter owns 3,483 shares. Sandy Spring Bank owns 5,317 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Schroder Mngmt Gp Inc holds 0% or 22,563 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 2.00 million shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $263.97 million for 31.95 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $3.73 million activity. 2,889 YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares with value of $259,808 were sold by Lowings Anthony. Creed Greg had sold 13,986 shares worth $1.32M. Domier Tanya L had bought 2,652 shares worth $249,888 on Friday, February 8.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 101,671 shares to 153,000 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 43,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

