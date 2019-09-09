As Yum Brands (YUM) Share Price Rose, Bislett Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.98 Million; Blume Capital Management Upped Holding in Citigroup (C) as Stock Price Rose

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7737.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 48,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.48M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 12.1%; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts gun sales by retail clients; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 20/03/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $119.21. About 1.67 million shares traded or 20.50% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shikiar Asset Mngmt owns 113,307 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,327 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Co holds 950,521 shares. Qs Investors Ltd reported 175,504 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated reported 8,641 shares. Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lourd Ltd has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sterling Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 105,084 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.47% or 327,310 shares in its portfolio. Delaware-based Reliance Trust Co Of Delaware has invested 0.14% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 8,682 shares. Westover Llc has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Colrain Capital Limited Liability Company invested 4.78% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.08% stake.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares to 31,565 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,535 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Financials are hurting mutual funds’ performance, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Stock ‘tape’ glitch means it’s still not exactly clear where the Dow, S&P 500 closed on Monday – CNBC” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $285.69M for 31.37 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why YUM! Brands, and Taco Bell in Particular, Can Beat Out its Competitors – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.