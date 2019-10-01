As Yum! Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Increased Position; Dalal Street Boosted Its Micron Technology (MU) Position by $3.29 Million; Shares Rose

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.69. About 6.36 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 39,768 shares as the company's stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $143.53M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $112.39. About 96,040 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Inv Prns Llc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.91 million shares. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 150,000 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 35,042 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.26% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 424,700 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Llc reported 230,613 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Manchester Management Lc invested in 1,902 shares. 157,833 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00 million and $294.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87M shares, valued at $177.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 175,751 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $172.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) by 1,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,879 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).