As Yum Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Paragon Capital Management Has Lowered by $7.55 Million Its Holding; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Position in Ryman Hospitality (RHP) Has Upped by $10.93 Million as Market Value Rose

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 95.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 76,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343,000, down from 79,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $114.02. About 876,708 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality (RHP) by 52.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 133,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 386,551 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.79 million, up from 253,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.15. About 167,416 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD PALMS IN FLORIDA; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN AFFIRMING 2018 GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEB. 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Underlying Profit NZ$203.5M; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 16/03/2018 RHP PROPERTIES BUYS 421 HOME SITES IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 8,725 shares to 31,183 shares, valued at $3.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20 million for 32.76 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $2.90 million activity. Creed Greg sold 13,986 shares worth $1.32 million. $1.83 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares were sold by Gibbs David W.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “David Grissom out as chairman of U of L board of trustees – Louisville Business First” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “T-MoBell? Taco Bell, T-Mobile co-brand pop-up stores – Louisville Business First” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Ends Its Exclusive Deal With Uber and Partners With DoorDash – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnx Midstream Partne by 40,500 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.