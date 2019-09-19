As Yum Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Maverick Capital LTD Lowered Stake by $17.18 Million; New England Research & Management Continues to Hold Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG)

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) by 122.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 9,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $633,000, up from 4,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 274,099 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 7 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 86.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 156,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The hedge fund held 23,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, down from 180,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $114.52. About 116,134 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $6.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 23,670 shares to 76,100 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 9,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 372 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd holds 0.04% or 24,470 shares. Jacobs Ca holds 0.66% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 36,828 shares. Architects holds 1,220 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 2,240 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 12,161 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 232,311 were accumulated by Plante Moran Fin Advsr. Pennsylvania reported 13,188 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 102,857 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,547 shares. Davis R M holds 0.08% or 19,420 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson owns 2,277 shares. 3,079 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va. Leavell Invest Mgmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 30.14 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Financial Grp Incorporated owns 2,332 shares. Loews stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cetera Advisor Network Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,817 shares. Beech Hill Advsr holds 3,500 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Old West Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has 1.53% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Sei owns 196,005 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 492,463 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Baupost Gp Ltd Company Ma accumulated 6.61% or 10.67M shares. Hudock Cap Ltd Company holds 119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0.14% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 47,082 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 0.13% or 120,079 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,524 shares. Focused Wealth has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $147.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 8,650 shares to 13,525 shares, valued at $710,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 53,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,700 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City So. (NYSE:KSU).