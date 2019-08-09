As Yum! Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose, Marshfield Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $32.05 Million; Peak Asset Management Stake in Visa (V) Has Cut by $488,124 as Market Valuation Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 3,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 69,492 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, down from 72,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $179.62. About 3.33 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 28/05/2018 – Even the Smartest Millennials Are Stumped by Danish Visa Rules; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 30/03/2018 – Russia Lashes Back | John Bolton’s Politics | Trump’s Visa Dilemma; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong

Marshfield Associates decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (YUM) by 41.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates sold 323,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 453,457 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.26M, down from 777,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Yum! Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $118.44. About 818,905 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 08/03/2018 – YUM BRANDS INVESTOR CONFERENCE BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – YUM CALL ENDS; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 31/05/2018 – Bateman Group Appoints Caleb Bushner to Lead Newly Formed Digital Strategy Group

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,295 shares to 21,904 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (NYSE:AMID) by 122,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.29B for 31.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

