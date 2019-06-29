As Yum Brands (YUM) Market Value Rose, Fort LP Trimmed Its Position; As Discovery (DISCK) Share Price Declined, Putnam Investments Has Lifted Position

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 88,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 709,686 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.04 million, up from 621,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 2.80 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 12,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 41,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 53,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 3.87 million shares traded or 160.46% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut bets on LatAm, Caribbean with Telepizza franchise deal; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Pizza Hut UK to be sold to buyout team led by its chief executive- Sky News; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35 billion and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 49,810 shares to 440,775 shares, valued at $30.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY) by 24,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,093 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. 2,889 YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares with value of $259,808 were sold by Lowings Anthony. $576,451 worth of stock was sold by Gibbs David W on Tuesday, January 15. On Friday, February 8 Domier Tanya L bought $249,888 worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) or 2,652 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,945 shares to 11,637 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 994 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

