As Yum Brands (Put) (YUM) Share Value Rose, Holder Jane Street Group Decreased by $5.60 Million Its Holding; As Noble Energy (NBL) Stock Value Declined, Kbc Group Nv Has Raised by $6.71 Million Its Position

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (Put) (YUM) by 87.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 56,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 7,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, down from 64,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.60M shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 380.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 279,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 352,934 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, up from 73,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.16. About 4.93M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 23/04/2018 – Noble Energy Raises Dividend to 11c; 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Fieldwood Energy; positive outlook; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia to announce first oilfield awards in 4 years next month; 15/05/2018 – APACHE & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 12/03/2018 – S&P Affirms BBB Corporate Rating for Noble Energy; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Net $554M; 29/03/2018 – Noble Energy to Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 1

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Plano-based pizza chain set to close hundreds of U.S. stores – Dallas Business Journal” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Appoints Taco Bell Division and Pizza Hut Division Chief Executive Officers to Drive Global Brand Strategies and Growth – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Avoid The Golden Arches: No Gold To Be Found – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $61.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaplan Inc (Call) by 116,786 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (Call) (NYSE:CLR) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr (LQDH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 127,808 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt Company. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 123,830 were reported by Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc. Personal Cap Advisors holds 0% or 2,467 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc holds 0.07% or 2,119 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 0.14% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). South State invested 0.61% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Bb&T Lc reported 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 1St Source Bank holds 19,802 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 7,400 are held by Omers Administration. Trillium Asset Mngmt Llc holds 7,201 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ironwood Lc reported 0.01% stake. Westwood Group Inc owns 14,084 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd reported 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Vanguard Group Inc holds 52.09 million shares. Korea Investment Corp has invested 0.06% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Bessemer Group Inc Inc reported 160,886 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles Com Lp holds 0.01% or 190,821 shares in its portfolio. Bridgewater Lp holds 22,285 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jennison Lc reported 6.46 million shares stake. Ls Inv has 23,856 shares. Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 217,692 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.01% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Riverhead Cap Llc holds 82,129 shares. Fmr Lc owns 16.53M shares. Citigroup holds 0% or 86,674 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.02% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).