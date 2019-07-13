As Yum Brands Com (YUM) Stock Rose, Shareholder Northcoast Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.30 Million; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Value Rose, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Trimmed Position by $718,110

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 4,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,716 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 19,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc Com (YUM) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 13,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 107,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.05. About 1.42M shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q REV. $1.37B, EST. $1.08B; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George had sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143 on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lowe’s picks Charlotte for tech hub, will anchor new office tower – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 8,495 shares to 13,075 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 3,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 1.90M shares. Charter Tru reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moody Bancorporation Tru Division has invested 0.49% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,904 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.59% or 44,896 shares in its portfolio. Conning Inc stated it has 24,061 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. First City Mngmt reported 8,498 shares stake. Paragon Management Ltd Com has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Gp Limited Liability Com holds 2,643 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Pinnacle Prns reported 61,411 shares. Dodge And Cox invested in 8,831 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,379 were reported by Gm Advisory. Braun Stacey holds 81,253 shares. Ima Wealth Inc stated it has 1,761 shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 31.91 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fast Food Is Sought After During Hard Times – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Tru And Inv has 2,148 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 423,466 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 262,015 shares. Frontier Capital Ltd Company reported 1.09M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Holderness reported 0.11% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Comml Bank Of America De invested 0.07% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 105,950 shares. Peoples Svcs reported 0% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Rampart Management Com Limited Liability Com owns 15,349 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Finance holds 0.02% or 180 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 27,397 shares. Advisory Services Lc invested in 0.02% or 2,764 shares. Fiduciary Tru has 0.03% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Canandaigua Bank & Trust And Tru Co invested in 0.16% or 8,318 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,847 shares.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 9,745 shares to 414,361 shares, valued at $20.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:JAZZ).