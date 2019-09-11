As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Valuation Rose, Holder Knighthead Capital Management Trimmed Position by $2.80 Million; Montag & Caldwell Stake in Facebook (FB) Has Upped as Share Value Rose

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35M, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 8.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER SAYS “WILL REACT APPROPRIATELY” TO DATA EXCHANGE BETWEEN FACEBOOK FB.O AND WHATSAPP; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to boost data transparency; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO DECLINES REQUEST TO APPEAR BEFORE U.K LAWMAKERS; 27/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 01/05/2018 – FB: Zuckerberg on WhatsApp: 2B minutes in video calls on WhatsApp alone. Group video calling is being added “soon”. #F8 – ! $FB; 20/03/2018 – EX-FACEBOOK EMPLOYEE WARNED ABOUT DATA RISK 2011-2012: GUARDIAN; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May; 19/04/2018 – FB: DISABLING THE ABILITY TO RESOLVE THE APP-SCOPED USER ID; 22/05/2018 – GAME PLAN ON ELECTIONS IS COMBINATION OF Al TOOLS, COOPERATION WITH AUTHORITIES AND TRANSPARENCY – ZUCKERBERG; 04/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 2.48M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 30,107 shares to 316,900 shares, valued at $33.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles (NYSE:SCHW) by 329,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,614 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $39.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $350.25M for 2.48 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

