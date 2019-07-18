As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Knighthead Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.80 Million Its Position; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Increased Its Stake

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 69,530 shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 08/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Vietnam; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QTR; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL BOOSTS QUARTERLY DIV 11% TO 50C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 45C; 21/03/2018 – Reservations Now Open For New Carnival Panorama’s Year-Round Departures From Long Beach; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.96. About 717,181 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc reported 2.04 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bamco New York invested in 4.04M shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 3,479 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc reported 57,017 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 500,823 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 53,279 shares. Caxton Assoc LP has 0.03% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 14,711 shares. Essex Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Eaton Vance holds 0% or 134,109 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 62,076 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 10,300 shares. Northern invested in 0% or 821,823 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 361,638 shares. Ashmore Gp Public Ltd Com stated it has 309,534 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 31,780 shares.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $86.53M for 20.41 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.