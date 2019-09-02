As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Value Rose, Knighthead Capital Management Has Cut by $2.80 Million Its Holding; Resmed (RMD) Holder Cipher Capital LP Trimmed Holding

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 56.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 3,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% . The hedge fund held 2,487 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259,000, down from 5,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $139.3. About 620,150 shares traded or 21.27% up from the average. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Net $110.1M; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.5% to A$13.80/Share by Citi; 22/04/2018 – Resmed Target Price Lifted 7.6% to A$99.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 10/05/2018 – ResMed’s New QuietAir Diffuser Vent for CPAP Masks Reduces Noise by 89 Percent; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $8.56. About 3.30 million shares traded or 31.71% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 783,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset accumulated 0% or 60,900 shares. 3,479 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Advisors Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 3,673 shares. Carroll Finance Inc reported 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Saba Management Limited Partnership invested 0.21% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Essex Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 88,267 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 572,294 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Envestnet Asset Management reported 22,223 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 657,652 shares. Waddell Reed accumulated 0.04% or 1.10 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 51,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder Management Grp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 33,190 shares.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $349.97 million for 2.40 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.93M shares to 10.43M shares, valued at $185.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Equinor takes 50% stake in Argentina offshore block from YPF – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YPF expects further production decline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

More notable recent ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ResMed: Positioned For Growth – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ResMed Inc. (RMD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ResMed declares $0.39 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Resmed a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Resmed Inc (RMD) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. RMD’s profit will be $119.51 million for 41.46 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by ResMed Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.58% negative EPS growth.