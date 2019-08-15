As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Value Rose, Holder Knighthead Capital Management Cut by $2.80 Million Its Holding; As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Shares Rose, Ems Capital LP Increased by $7.74 Million Its Stake

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 1.91 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 122,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 729,167 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.33 million, up from 606,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 148,583 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 19/03/2018 – Cars.com Announces Sachin Gadhvi as Vice President of Growth Marketing; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION – 2018 IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER DOUBLE-DIGIT OPERATING INCOME AND AOI GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment; 11/05/2018 – 2018 Honda Civic Tour Presents Charlie Puth ‘Voicenotes’ This Summer; 20/04/2018 – Popcast: Pop’s Category Killers, From Live Nation to Spotify, Under the Microscope; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 227,714 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Management has 0.26% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 13,850 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company accumulated 64,809 shares. Fred Alger owns 482,702 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Waddell & Reed Fincl has invested 0.06% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Findlay Park Prns Limited Liability Partnership has 3.29% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Ameritas Partners reported 0.12% stake. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.02% or 27,503 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt LP invested in 62,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Petrus Trust Lta reported 0.05% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 24,365 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability owns 29,772 shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Lc has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 4,900 shares. Hodges Management Incorporated owns 12,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 488,700 are held by Swiss Retail Bank.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argentina stocks on watch after Macri’s upset defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 899,682 were reported by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bamco Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 4.04 million shares. Us State Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 218,643 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company owns 244,480 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp owns 57,400 shares. The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 33,190 shares stake. Saba Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 657,652 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 219,439 are held by Gam Holdg Ag. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company Limited has invested 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Caxton LP holds 0.03% or 14,711 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 113,879 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 443,302 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.