As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Value Rose, Holder Gramercy Funds Management Has Trimmed Stake by $15.94 Million; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined, Eventide Asset Management Has Increased Position by $1.68 Million

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 470,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 1.05M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 16,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 581,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.71 million, up from 565,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.02. About 3.95 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM POLICY ADJUSTMENT; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N FY SHR VIEW $5.47, REV VIEW $71.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 15/05/2018 – Tudor Adds Orbital ATK, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts JPMorgan: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. 2,030 shares were bought by Frieson Donald, worth $200,342. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,227 shares. Fca Tx invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Motco holds 2,828 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thomas White owns 10,109 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Limited Liability Company owns 2,284 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na has 287,581 shares. 9,545 were accumulated by Carret Asset Management Lc. Intrust State Bank Na holds 8,088 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Rdl accumulated 18,770 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Capstone Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). 1,000 are held by Paradigm Asset Management Comm Limited. Plancorp Ltd Company holds 0.09% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,322 shares. Patten Grp Inc Inc reported 8,475 shares. Independent Inc invested in 0.54% or 13,800 shares. Allen Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.92% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 278,700 shares to 260,000 shares, valued at $20.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 29,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,300 shares, and cut its stake in Terraform Pwr Inc.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $343.73 million for 2.51 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

