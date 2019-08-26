As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Decreased Its Boston Properties (BXP) Holding as Share Price Declined

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 121,267 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.24M, down from 124,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.03. About 454,921 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 2.07 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 13/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.)

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 53,790 shares to 186,290 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 632,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 694,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).

