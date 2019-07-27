As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Price Declined, Knighthead Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $2.80 Million; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Rose While Richmond Hill Investment Company Decreased Position by $2.26 Million

Richmond Hill Investment Company decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investment Company sold 113,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 449,954 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, down from 563,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investment Company who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 16.57M shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PROVINCE’S ENERGY INDUSTRY NEEDS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO MORE; 26/04/2018 – ZEVIN ASSET MANAGEMENT – PROPOSAL 7 CONCERNS KINDER MORGAN’S ASSESSMENT OF LONG-TERM PORTFOLIO IMPACTS OF SCENARIOS FOR LIMITING GLOBAL INCREASE IN TEMPERATURE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONTINUES TO LOOK AT WESTERN CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS IN LONGER TERM FOR M&A – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DOES NOT INTEND TO BE LONG TERM OWNER OF THIS PROJECT; AT APPROPRIATE TIME, WILL WORK TO TRANSFER PROJECT TO NEW OWNERS; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS PREPARED TO DO WHATEVER IT TAKES TO GET PIPELINE BUILT, INCLUDING TAKING A STAKE IN THE PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 727,148 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.4% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 389,051 were reported by Keybank Association Oh. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Franklin Street Advsrs Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 69,391 shares. Ballentine Limited Liability Company owns 81,737 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Terril Brothers has invested 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Miller Howard Inc owns 1.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.92 million shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 0.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Heritage Wealth reported 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). New York-based Goldman Sachs Inc has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Birmingham Mgmt Inc Al accumulated 36,497 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.09% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Kinder Morgan Stock Is Up More Than 35% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Energy Stock Is on Track for Explosive Growth – The Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan: Despite The Q2 Miss, The Future Is Bullish For This Midstream Giant – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FERC approves Gulf LNG expansion project – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan and Tallgrass Energy Announce Joint Tariff Open Season to Increase Crude Capacity out of the Bakken – Financial Post” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “McDermott Awarded Pre-FEED Contract by YPF for Vaca Muerta LNG in Argentina – PRNewswire” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2019: RRC,MDR,SLB – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “YPF expects further production decline in 2019 – YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YPF Sociedad Anonima 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mercadolibre, YPF SA, and Grupo Supervielle SA Stocks All Dropped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 880,385 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc holds 29,624 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 22,074 shares. 17,889 were reported by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Parkside Bancorporation Trust holds 0% or 702 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 3,479 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 443,302 shares. Globeflex LP has invested 0.25% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). State Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 361,638 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 128,653 shares. Highland Cap Management LP holds 0.29% or 326,600 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 113,879 shares or 0% of the stock. Ashmore Group Inc Public Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.95% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 52,250 are owned by Glendon Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership.