As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Price Declined, Alpine Partners Vi Upped Stake; As Rosetta Stone (Call) (RST) Stock Rose, Osmium Partners Has Raised Holding

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (RST) by 354.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 191,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 245,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 98,336 shares traded. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 66.29% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.86% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 07/05/2018 – LEAP Innovations, Leader in Personalized Learning, Reports lmpressive Double-digit Student Gains in Schools Using Lexia Reading Core5 as their Literacy Solution; 04/04/2018 – Rock And Roll Trailblazer Sister Rosetta Tharpe’s Decca & Verve Records Catalog To Be Released Digitally & Made Available For Streaming For The First Time; 29/05/2018 – RT @Adrian_H: this Qui Tam suit from 2014 (!) surfaced by @AureliusValue is the Rosetta Stone for understanding MiMedx Medicare / VA Fraud…; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 07/03/2018 Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints Education Industry Veteran George A. Logue to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Inc. Appoints George Logue to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 07/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone 4Q Rev $44.8M

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 886,424 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glendon Mgmt LP owns 52,250 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Alpine Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 42,713 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 38,844 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 30.66M shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 29,625 shares in its portfolio. Augustine Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 0.21% or 23,062 shares. Northern holds 821,823 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 7.98M shares. Serengeti Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.24% or 100,000 shares. Fisher Asset Llc owns 17,889 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 22,223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 3.74M shares. 899,682 are held by Fmr Lc.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lsc Communications Inc by 80,752 shares to 266,030 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve by 597,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,000 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

