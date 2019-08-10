As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake; Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 69,349 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 67,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY CASE HEADS FOR TRIAL AFTER RULING; 13/04/2018 – Bits: Kevin’s Week in Tech: Another Facebook-Free Edition; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has disabled almost 1.3 billion fake accounts over the past six months, many of them bots “with the intent of spreading spam or conducting illicit activities such as scams.”; 19/04/2018 – Sri Lanka — Facebook must meet its own standards; 21/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Fallout Intensifies; Google’s News Pledge; MRC Weighs Stricter Viewability Standards; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Congress Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 11; 16/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Leans In to Meet With EU Digital Chief; 10/04/2018 – March media reports revealed that a researcher sold Facebook user data to an outside firm, Cambridge Analytica; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Grassley Says Congress Must Determine Whether to Bolster Privacy Rules; 20/03/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder just told followers to delete Facebook

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company's stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.72% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 2.24M shares traded or 15.33% up from the average. YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 51,892 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $187.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Us Growth Etf (IUSG) by 211,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

