As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Share Value Rose, Knighthead Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.80 Million Its Position; Mairs & Power Has Boosted Position in United Health Group (UNH)

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in United Health Group (UNH) by 9.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 46,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 530,171 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.09M, up from 484,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in United Health Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $222.93. About 4.67 million shares traded or 29.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $8.92. About 4.42M shares traded or 76.17% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 987 are owned by Cutter And Company Brokerage. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company accumulated 14.05M shares or 3.07% of the stock. Spectrum Mgmt Grp reported 0.26% stake. Marshall & Sullivan Wa accumulated 16,373 shares or 2.98% of the stock. Sigma Planning invested in 15,381 shares. 320,117 are owned by Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas. Holderness Invs owns 1.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,514 shares. Condor Cap reported 6,605 shares. 6,459 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.86% or 781,610 shares. Northside Ltd Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 5,352 shares. Howland Capital Management Llc holds 974 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.68% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 2,327 are owned by Foundry Prns Ltd. Hartwell J M Partnership reported 13,800 shares.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35,509 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $290.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel (NYSE:HRL) by 184,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.79M shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

