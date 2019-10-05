As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Share Value Rose, Canyon Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding by $360,000; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Baxter Bros Has Upped by $927,960 Its Position

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 702,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79M, up from 682,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 1.69M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 27,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.25M, up from 23,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YPF, Petronas to invest $2.3B in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale play – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Argentina’s stocks among premarket losers after Macri’s defeat in primary vote – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YPF to pursue $5B LNG export project in face of political chaos – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oi S A by 5.96 million shares to 30.93M shares, valued at $62.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 369,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.60M shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 126,076 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 7.28M shares. 275,358 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Invesco has 107,675 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Limited has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 220,153 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corporation owns 297,345 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nwi Management Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 451,974 shares. 16,900 were reported by Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. 94,400 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt. 72,910 were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp. Gramercy Funds Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 470,077 shares. Prudential has invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ftb Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 155 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 0.01% or 14,510 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.42% or 7,095 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability owns 0.18% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,826 shares. Argent Cap Ltd Liability, Missouri-based fund reported 369,334 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Lc accumulated 4,687 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Lc invested in 38,909 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 94 shares. Ami Asset Corp has 231,026 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe holds 1,892 shares. Community Comml Bank Na accumulated 530 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 1,720 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Whittier owns 28,954 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Lc reported 67,501 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 2.74 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,222 shares. Kistler holds 0.2% or 2,016 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.