As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Share Price Rose, Serengeti Asset Management LP Boosted by $540,000 Its Holding; Portland Investment Counsel Lowered Stake in Mckesson (MCK) by $5.37 Million

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.63. About 1.69 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 40,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, down from 132,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 1.72 million shares traded or 8.91% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include New Offerings to Strengthen, Expand Role of Retail Pharmacy in Patient Care Delivery; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 15/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA JUDGE ALLOWS CLAIMS OVER MCKESSON EXECUTIVE PAY; 25/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL AGREES TO SELL MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS TO MCKESSON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Mgmt Gru invested 0.16% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). State Street Corporation accumulated 5.17M shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 378 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 130,863 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 1,455 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Co invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 275,358 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested in 754 shares or 0% of the stock. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 0.03% or 192,393 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,023 shares.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $377.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 247,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.05 million for 9.15 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.