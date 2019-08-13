As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Share Price Rose, Knighthead Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Endurant Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Array Biopharma (ARRY) by $2.06 Million as Stock Value Rose

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 34.05% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 19.23M shares traded or 767.54% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.)

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 83.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 85,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 16,447 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 102,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 241,944 shares to 291,281 shares, valued at $13.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 59,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). 850,637 were accumulated by State Bank Of America Corporation De. Fiera Corp reported 0.18% stake. Daiwa Gp Inc Inc owns 1,388 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 33,612 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Com reported 0.11% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Vermont-based Tru Company Of Vermont has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability owns 0.42% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 56,177 shares. State Street reported 7.28 million shares stake. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc has 0.15% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Grimes Company accumulated 14,000 shares. Moreover, Putnam Investments Llc has 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 31,325 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 151,317 were reported by Prudential.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $115,998 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.73M shares. Ems Cap Lp reported 280,000 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Glendon Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.18% or 52,250 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 3.74M shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 530,919 shares. 53,279 are held by Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Globeflex LP accumulated 84,345 shares. Us Financial Bank De invested in 0% or 631 shares. Ashmore Gp Pcl reported 1.95% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company holds 485,323 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 3,479 shares. Walleye Trading Lc reported 29,624 shares. Cambrian Partnership reported 58,700 shares.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $169.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.