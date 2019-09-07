As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Share Price Rose, Alpine Partners Vi Raised Stake by $406,252; Overbrook Management Has Raised Its F M C (FMC) Holding by $577,448

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 7,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 303,383 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, up from 295,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 836,413 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I think FMC is bottoming and ready to come back; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORPORATION “ON TRACK” FOR LITHIUM IPO IN OCTOBER 2018 – CEO PIERRE BRONDEAU; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 13.67M shares traded or 333.57% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco stated it has 113,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canyon Advsr Limited Com owns 682,475 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 295,155 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc reported 443 shares. Northern Trust reported 821,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates, Florida-based fund reported 29,625 shares. Moreover, Essex Mngmt Lc has 0.18% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Parkside Finance Bancorporation And Tru has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 29,624 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership owns 84,345 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 783,100 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd invested 0.46% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.82M shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested in 2.04M shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 757,510 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 88,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,961 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 130,350 shares. Staley Cap Advisers Inc holds 0.07% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 11,691 shares. Blair William And Il has 5,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 15,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 391,262 are held by Tiaa Cref Management Lc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 33,694 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,203 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) stated it has 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 62,516 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc has 0.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Vaughan Nelson Management LP invested in 372,410 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 103 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors has 7,659 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 14,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).