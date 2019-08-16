As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Knighthead Capital Management Lowered by $2.80 Million Its Stake; As Assured Guaranty LTD Com (AGO) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Seizert Capital Partners Lowered by $12.50 Million Its Position

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 2.57M shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd Com (AGO) by 19.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 284,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.60M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 225,695 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.98M were accumulated by Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 530,919 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 657,652 shares. Nordea Investment Management reported 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 23,062 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De owns 361,638 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 8,160 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 17,889 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Avalon Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 70,255 shares in its portfolio. 1.10M are owned by Waddell Reed. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 22,074 shares. Exane Derivatives has 3,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.71% or 30.66 million shares. Redwood Management Ltd Liability reported 880,385 shares.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.93M shares to 10.43 million shares, valued at $185.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 33,637 shares to 252,823 shares, valued at $20.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankunited Inc Com (NYSE:BKU) by 36,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 907,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 19,411 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Limited Liability Com holds 7.09M shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 9,924 shares stake. Tudor Corporation Et Al has 73,413 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 62,165 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 263,130 shares. Contravisory Investment holds 0.07% or 3,847 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Lc holds 4.98% or 665,746 shares. Denali Advsr Lc holds 0.6% or 89,500 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has 23,874 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Taylor Asset invested in 15.93% or 550,650 shares. South Dakota Council has 66,500 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 398,818 shares. Seizert Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Us Bank De owns 16,705 shares for 0% of their portfolio.