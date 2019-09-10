As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Knighthead Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.80 Million Its Holding; As Trimble (TRMB) Stock Rose, Royal London Asset Management LTD Upped by $263.02 Million Its Position

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 3.45 million shares traded or 3.96% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 6,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 805,648 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.54 billion, up from 799,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 546,025 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 20/03/2018 – Trimble Solutions India Appoints Harsh Pareek as Regional Sales Director, India and SAARC; 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ACQUIRED ASSETS OF WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA-BASED FABSUITE, LLC; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 10/04/2018 – Trimble and XAPT Partner to Deliver World Class Field Service Scheduling Solution for Equipment Dealers; 23/04/2018 – Trimble to buy privately-held Viewpoint in $1.2 bln deal; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.25 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 07/05/2018 – Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $350.23 million for 2.51 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $169.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 361,638 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 326,600 shares. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 821,823 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Boston Prns holds 186,321 shares. Citadel Lc owns 22,074 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Automobile Association invested in 902,343 shares. 13,500 are held by Deltec Asset Limited Liability. The Sweden-based Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 3,479 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Serengeti Asset Management LP accumulated 100,000 shares. Parkside Bancorp invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 1.75M are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 14,711 shares.

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yuma Energy and Rosehill Resources among Energy/Materials gainers; Paringa Resources and Trilogy Metals among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30,798 shares to 362,007 shares, valued at $13.44 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 1,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,225 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 238,833 shares. 78,450 are held by Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Corporation. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 131,554 shares. Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 1,140 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors stated it has 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Optimum Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 300 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Company owns 0.13% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 222,244 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 6,000 shares. Farr Miller Washington Dc holds 0.05% or 15,627 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Com has 2.77 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Logan Capital, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 159,418 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon holds 3.30M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 63,281 shares.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trimble’s Latest Module to Expand Fleet Management Presence – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Trimble Acquires 3LOG Systems to Expand its Forestry Management Software Solutions – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trimble Navigation (TRMB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.