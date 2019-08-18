As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Upped Its Stake; Ebay Com (EBAY) Holder Reinhart Partners Trimmed Its Position by $771,154

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 3.40M shares traded or 39.29% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc Com (EBAY) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 20,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 819,205 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.43M, down from 840,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Ebay Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 4.21 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL: EBAY CHANGES WILL HAVE SOME IMPACT BUT VERY MANAGABLE; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 126,234 shares to 413,357 shares, valued at $22.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (NYSE:UNF) by 4,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,096 shares, and has risen its stake in First Ctzns Bancshs Nc Cl A (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,774 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 7.73 million shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 14,880 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 210,438 shares. Lindsell Train Ltd reported 8.87 million shares stake. Bancorporation Of Mellon invested in 0.1% or 9.34 million shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.34% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 184,280 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bogle Investment Management LP De reported 0.04% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Piedmont Inc has 0.13% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 84,903 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 969,150 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability has 1.82% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 88,279 shares. Prospector Prns Lc invested in 0.99% or 176,000 shares. 289,317 are owned by Harber Asset Management Limited Company. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.13% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.62 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 341,019 are owned by Parametric Associate Ltd Com. Ing Groep Nv has 0.53% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Js Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.22% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Avalon Advisors Lc owns 70,255 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 33,190 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 14,711 were accumulated by Caxton Assoc Ltd Partnership. Gramercy Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.36 million shares. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). United Kingdom-based Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.36% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Paloma Prtnrs Company reported 0.17% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Waddell Reed Financial owns 1.10M shares. Redwood Capital Management Limited Co invested 0.84% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Us Bancorp De holds 631 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs accumulated 186,321 shares or 0% of the stock.