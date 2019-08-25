As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Value Rose, Holder Knighthead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.80 Million; Tri Continental (TY) Shareholder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $484,328 as Stock Price Were Volatile

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 3.12 million shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 65,635 shares traded or 43.53% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21M shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Management Ltd has 0.06% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 107,132 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 8,160 shares stake. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 657,652 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.71% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Franklin has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Moreover, Ashmore Group Inc Public Ltd has 1.95% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 309,534 shares. Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 5.08% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 13,500 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 730,916 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0% or 79,319 shares in its portfolio. Essex Inv Mgmt Com Ltd Com holds 88,267 shares. Globeflex Lp has invested 0.25% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 530,919 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45 million and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.