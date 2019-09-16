As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Value Rose, Holder Gramercy Funds Management Has Trimmed Stake by $15.94 Million; As Csx (CSX) Market Value Declined, Holder Great West Life Assurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 8.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 69,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 736,198 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.91 million, down from 805,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 653,397 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 470,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 871,275 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $43.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 833,190 shares to 13.01M shares, valued at $468.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Parsons Ri has 0.54% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Capital Invsts has 0.35% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 43,155 are owned by Synovus Finance Corporation. Wms Ltd Llc owns 11,386 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Management holds 231,659 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 56,539 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.89% or 101,528 shares. Associated Banc holds 17,560 shares. Barrett Asset Llc owns 3,782 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aldebaran Fin Incorporated invested 0.17% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The California-based Payden And Rygel has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Korea Inv has invested 0.24% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 115,471 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Captrust Finance invested in 9,365 shares.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15 million for 18.00 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 39,321 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 155 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). River & Mercantile Asset Llp holds 0.29% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 116,911 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 17,200 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ems Cap Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 280,000 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 17,552 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandes Inv Prtnrs Lp invested in 8.61 million shares or 3.49% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Highland Lp stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sg Americas Secs has 23,530 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Exane Derivatives holds 754 shares.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $343.65 million for 2.53 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.