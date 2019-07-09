As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $3.50 Million Its Stake; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Upped Watsco (WSO) Holding by $2.71 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 18,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,044 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 38,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $163.23. About 116,970 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 840,806 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $83.66 million for 20.60 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 295,155 shares. Moreover, Gam Holdg Ag has 0.13% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Invesco invested in 0% or 113,879 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc reported 53,279 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Knighthead Lc owns 1.37 million shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Js Cap Management Llc has 73,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Franklin Inc owns 1.72M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 443,302 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 51,701 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Incorporated stated it has 443 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.02% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co has 11,627 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Service Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 80,863 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd owns 35,201 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 1,439 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group holds 939,775 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 38,248 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 45,354 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated owns 7,247 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 45,996 shares. Navellier And Assocs has 12,195 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 85,899 were reported by Citadel Advsrs Ltd. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Quantitative Inv Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Webster Bancorp N A invested in 1,997 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California-based Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Donaldson Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1,745 shares.

