As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Value Declined, Knighthead Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.80 Million; Ingredion (INGR) Shareholder Millennium Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $24.29 Million

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 727,148 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 329.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 258,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 336,870 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.90 million, up from 78,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 377,287 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 202,558 shares to 603,071 shares, valued at $24.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yeti Hldgs Inc by 44,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,194 shares, and cut its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

