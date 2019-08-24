As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $3.50 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding Maintained by Tnb Financial

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 3.12M shares traded or 23.72% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 4,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 63,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 59,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Downstream Net $319M; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 64,131 shares to 72,000 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,954 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.56% or 318,887 shares. Texas Cap Bancorporation Tx owns 4,964 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability, Kentucky-based fund reported 9,510 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 11,342 shares. Cincinnati Ins Com holds 1.29M shares. Of Virginia Limited Co holds 1.05% or 54,968 shares in its portfolio. Washington Com invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Invest Counsel stated it has 120,075 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc invested 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cetera Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 189,769 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks accumulated 0.94% or 650,107 shares. Bristol John W & Com Ny stated it has 1,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ghp Invest Advsr holds 30,720 shares. 2.08 million were accumulated by Kiltearn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership.

