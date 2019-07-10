As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Valuation Declined, Knighthead Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $2.80 Million; Loeb Partners Has Raised Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Position

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.84 million, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $147.98. About 707,922 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 14.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 23/05/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Daniel J. Ryan as Co-Chief Investment Officer; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Rev $320.1M; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES MARCUS FULL-TIME EXEC CHAIRMAN

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 697,930 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 2,350 shares to 4 shares, valued at $112,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 35,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adelante Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 684,470 shares. Mason Street Ltd, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,082 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc reported 247,277 shares stake. Invesco holds 3.14M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.06% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 358,800 shares. Stifel reported 23,424 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 76,988 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 1,750 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Quadrant Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.09% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 8,240 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cap Growth Mngmt Lp invested in 2.72% or 310,000 shares. Raymond James Advisors holds 0% or 2,393 shares. Brinker Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Ironwood Ltd Liability Co reported 29 shares. 55,114 were reported by Fil.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. $874,435 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shares were sold by CIRUZZI VINCENT. $659,600 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by Banks Jennifer. $661,300 worth of stock was sold by Cunningham John H on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.30M was made by MARCUS JOEL S on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $83.65M for 20.64 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 14.01 million shares to 19.90M shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset Inc has 23,062 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 783,100 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Company Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 88,267 shares. Laurion Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 1,357 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 29,624 shares stake. Citigroup Inc holds 53,757 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru owns 821,823 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 572,294 shares. Boston Prtn has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 3.74 million shares. Schroder Invest Group Inc Inc holds 9.58 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Knighthead Capital Lc reported 3.55% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 107,132 were reported by Bluecrest Cap Ltd.

