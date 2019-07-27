As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Valuation Declined, Knighthead Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Provident Investment Management Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Decreased as Valuation Rose

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 727,148 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 92.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 137,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,857 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 149,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $87.75. About 3.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $86.53 million for 19.10 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 0.03% or 320,184 shares. 730,916 are owned by Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.81M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Paloma Partners Mgmt stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Parametric Associate Limited reported 341,019 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Carroll Financial Assoc owns 443 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 17,889 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.71% or 30.66 million shares. Canyon Capital Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 682,475 shares. Knighthead Cap Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. 35,174 are owned by Laurion Management L P. Citigroup holds 53,757 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 62,076 shares.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71 million shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $39.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. The insider Stratton John G bought 3,455 shares worth $249,875.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine & Assoc, a California-based fund reported 29,221 shares. California-based Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability has invested 3.62% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Carderock Capital Management Inc reported 0.84% stake. Evercore Wealth Management owns 654,152 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 10.28 million shares. Halsey Assoc Ct invested 0.38% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 9,300 shares. Regent Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.74% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Torch Wealth Lc reported 27,424 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.31% or 75,499 shares. De Burlo Gru Inc owns 4,800 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 28,602 shares. Tekla Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).