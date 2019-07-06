As Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Valuation Declined, Knighthead Capital Management Cut by $2.80 Million Its Holding; Renaissance Investment Group Decreased Its Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Position by $653,016 as Shares Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 864,824 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 757,039 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YPF prepares to start regular light crude exports from Vaca Muerta – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YPF sees bigger than expected drop in 2018 output on low nat gas demand – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $83.65M for 20.63 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Lc reported 42,713 shares stake. Glendon Capital Mgmt LP invested 0.18% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 8,160 shares. River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 57,400 shares. Highland Cap Lp accumulated 326,600 shares. Nwi Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 451,974 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 399 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr reported 1,455 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance Incorporated has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 113,879 are held by Invesco Ltd. New York-based Knighthead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.55% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Guggenheim Limited Company reported 11,627 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.73 million shares. 320,184 were reported by Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd. Serengeti Asset LP invested 0.24% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $169.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher files for mixed shelf offering – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher: A Growing Company With An Acquisition Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher buys Brammer Bio for $1.7B – Seeking Alpha” on March 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher launches new immunoassay for kratom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $245.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.