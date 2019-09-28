As Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) Market Valuation Rose, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Lifted Its Stake by $1.07 Million; General Electric Co Com (GE) Position Maintained by Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) by 103.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 59,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 116,911 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 57,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 2.28 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES PRODUCTION FALLING BY 2%-3% IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 116.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 427,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 794,664 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.34 million, up from 367,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.04. About 29.46M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 17/04/2018 – ITALY’S GOVERNMENT SAYS HAS DECIDED TO USE SPECIAL POWERS ON LICENCE GIVEN BY AVIO SPA AND GE AVIO TO ARIANEGROUP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF AEROSPACE MATERIAL; 21/05/2018 – GE Overhaul Gets Boost From $11.1 Billion Rail Deal With Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – GE – POWER AND OIL & GAS INDUSTRIES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS RISING METAL INPUT COSTS REDUCES THE ATTRACTIVENESS OF GE’S RAIL BUSINESS TO A POTENTIAL BUYER; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 23/05/2018 – as first reported by me $GE; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE’S POWER SERVICES BUSINESS ANNOUNCED IT WILL SERVICE POWER GENERATION EQUIPMENT IN 11 POWER PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (NYSE:WMT) by 50,230 shares to 5,705 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc Com (NYSE:TWTR) by 244,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,112 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:DVN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 45,400 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 1.75 million shares or 0.56% of the stock. Redwood Cap Management Ltd Llc has 1.09% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 880,385 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 94,400 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Management Corp holds 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 79,100 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 0% or 2,865 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.01% or 146,533 shares. 32,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 7.28 million shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 5.17M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 231,900 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership owns 11,975 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 727,400 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 220,153 shares. Cambrian Cap Limited Partnership invested in 58,700 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company reported 1.51M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kessler Gp, a Indiana-based fund reported 190,676 shares. Cibc Ww holds 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 1.11M shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 453,667 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 46,407 shares. Perigon Wealth Lc invested in 11,933 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Liability Com Oh invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Wilkins Investment Counsel invested in 0.12% or 36,643 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.01% or 33,100 shares. Cohen Capital Inc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 8,660 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 42,876 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 400,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Beese Fulmer Management reported 0.21% stake. 10 reported 357,047 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of stock. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Timko Thomas S had bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300 on Monday, August 19. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Tr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,328 shares to 171,541 shares, valued at $50.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 22,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,609 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI).