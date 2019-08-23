As Yelp (YELP) Stock Price Declined, American Trust Investment Advisors Cut Holding by $450,160; Blackstone Group LP Increased Its Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $2.56 Million

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 297,108 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT)

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The institutional investor held 8,440 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 21,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 303,808 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 19, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: YELP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Management Ny owns 0.22% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 42,972 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 30,200 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 6,631 shares. Creative Planning has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Rhumbline Advisers owns 176,572 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 2.06 million shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 257,178 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Tradition Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% or 5,868 shares. Campbell & Inv Adviser Llc holds 7,947 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 10,858 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Company stated it has 5,000 shares. Advisors Cap Ltd Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 840,911 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 93,336 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 8,067 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00 million shares to 179.95M shares, valued at $4.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN).