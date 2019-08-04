As Yelp (YELP) Stock Declined, Altimeter Capital Management LP Cut Position by $23.27 Million; Robertson Opportunity Capital Stake in Hollyfrontier (HFC) Has Lowered by $837,900 as Shares Rose

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 169,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 186,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.13. About 2.56 million shares traded or 27.36% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA grants refiners biofuel credits to remedy Obama-era waiver denials; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q EPS $1.50; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER: WOODS CROSS REFINERY RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP – ISSUES STATEMENT ON PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO, LAMAR NORSWORTHY; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions

Altimeter Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp sold 684,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35M, down from 984,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 853,845 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect lQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio and more; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® hosts second Connect IQ™ Developer Summit, announces Connect IQ 3.0 with new apps from Trailforks, Yelp, iHeartRadio; 16/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 03/05/2018 – Yelp: Is Churn Scaring Off Potential Buyers? — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Yelp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $9.27M for 73.63 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% EPS growth.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 12,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.86 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Elastic Nv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De owns 224,739 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.04% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 125,818 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Co Ltd has 0.75% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 24,477 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Lc. Pnc Svcs owns 2,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 16,588 shares. State Street reported 2.50M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Personal Capital reported 297,562 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity holds 95,026 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv holds 0.01% or 17,000 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 292,551 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 14,500 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs LP accumulated 0.19% or 26,920 shares.

