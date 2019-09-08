As Yelp (YELP) Shares Declined, Prescott General Partners Decreased by $28.49 Million Its Holding; Gotham Asset Management Lowered Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 63.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 31,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 18,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 50,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $30.56. About 51.67M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 16/05/2018 – Actively managed blockchain fund launches into crowded ETF field with bets on Square, AMD; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY COMPUTING AND GRAPHICS SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $1.12 BLN, UP 95 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 05/03/2018 – AUTOMODULAR – AMD CURRENTLY BELIEVES SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS IN RESPECT OF GM CLAIM MAY NOT BE RECEIVED FROM GENERAL MOTORS ON OR BEFORE MARCH 7, 2018; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS IN BLOG POST: `SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY’; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices reported better than expected earnings results and gave strong sales guidance Wednesday; 26/04/2018 – Infusion of Mesh Technology into Powerful Internet of Things (IoT) Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15M, down from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 849,633 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$233M; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Rev $223M; 16/04/2018 – Full transcript: Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.”; 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.1% PASSIVE STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $162.58M for 50.93 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 2.74 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. California Employees Retirement holds 0.05% or 1.61M shares in its portfolio. Fund Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 372,022 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 1,789 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors owns 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 45 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.34% or 91,300 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 0.17% or 2.04 million shares in its portfolio. Hl Fin Serv Ltd holds 0% or 10,565 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) accumulated 0.04% or 23,299 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). 2.32 million were accumulated by Jericho Capital Asset Management L P. Hwg Hldgs LP holds 37,807 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 0.04% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 358,443 shares to 546,130 shares, valued at $12.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 69,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Manitowoc Co Inc.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. YELP’s profit will be $14.21 million for 40.88 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 1.18 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 228,903 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Parametric Lc owns 185,516 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Trust owns 1.27M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Glenmede Comm Na has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 300,000 are owned by Altimeter Mgmt Limited Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 292,551 were reported by Federated Pa. Ing Groep Nv has 11,564 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp holds 0.01% or 835,071 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 0.02% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).