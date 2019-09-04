As Yelp (YELP) Share Price Declined, Holder Prescott General Partners Trimmed Its Position; As Public Storage (PSA) Share Value Rose, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Boosted Stake by $3.06 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 100,525 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89 million, up from 86,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $262.8. About 749,400 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Net $343M; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.48, EST. $2.46

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15M, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 444,254 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Yelp, Inc. Investors (YELP); 11/05/2018 – The New Old Age: No Luck Finding the Right Nursing Home? Maybe Yelp Can Help; 10/05/2018 – Yelp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N FY2018 REV VIEW $953.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 28,901 shares. Herald Invest Management Ltd invested in 0.79% or 90,000 shares. Schaller Inv Gru accumulated 3.19% or 125,000 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 121,826 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.32% stake. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 15,404 shares. Moreover, Petrus Co Lta has 0.06% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 26,900 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 5,953 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.06% or 1.12 million shares. 337,865 are held by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Public Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 125,818 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Parametrica Management Limited invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. YELP’s profit will be $14.21M for 41.16 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

