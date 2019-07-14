As Yelp (YELP) Market Valuation Declined, Prescott General Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Lyons Wealth Management Has Cut Stake

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 18.94 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15 million, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 836,628 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$233M; 08/05/2018 – Spredfast Partners with Yelp to Bolster Review Management; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 22/03/2018 – Yelp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Yelp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 8 Days; 06/03/2018 Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 7; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 15/03/2018 – March 19th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Yelp, Inc. (YELP)

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 22,200 shares to 75,631 shares, valued at $8.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $226,361 activity. Ramsay Alan sold 128 shares worth $4,861.

