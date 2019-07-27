As Yelp (YELP) Market Valuation Declined, Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position; Decatur Capital Management Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Boosted by $2.53 Million

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 38,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,266 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, up from 105,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 3.70M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – KITE – ANNOUNCED IT HAS LEASED A NEW FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS TO ENGINEER CELL THERAPIES IN EUROPE; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 61.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 13,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,440 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 21,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 581,748 shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 21.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 16/05/2018 – Yelp told reviewers that it would be cleaning up Schlossberg’s page after a deluge of posts from people responding to the news; 21/05/2018 – Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, said the online review site “would have no shot” if it were being built today; 13/03/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 19/05/2018 – Aaron Schlossberg, a New York-based lawyer, became internet famous for the worst of reasons: a racist rant that went viral. Now his law firm is feeling the pressure on Yelp; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/04/2018 – Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman on Recode Decode: “It’s almost like in some ways Silicon Valley as a whole has lost its purpose.” transcript; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $154,681 activity. Donaker Geoffrey L had sold 2,000 shares worth $73,860 on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Lc reported 17,797 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 236,235 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 93,222 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 513,100 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 44,900 are held by Sector Pension Board. Edge Wealth Lc accumulated 0.02% or 2,600 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.02% invested in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 40,129 shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 22,100 shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 189,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 1.24M shares.

More notable recent Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Are Think About Yelp Inc (YELP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Yelp Stock Tumbled 23% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Yelp Shares Tank After Q1 Print: 2 Analyst Takes – Benzinga” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yelp Economic Average Finds Local U.S. Economy Slowed in Second Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.12 per share. YELP’s profit will be $8.50M for 80.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00M and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 5,015 shares to 49,889 shares, valued at $9.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 36,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,625 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Inc accumulated 6,330 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 12 shares. Mariner Limited Co owns 133,438 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 140 were reported by First Fincl In. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 97,705 shares. Fred Alger holds 15,144 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors has 1.58% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Rampart Investment Management Ltd Liability Com owns 15,903 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Com owns 47 shares. Vertex One Asset has 0.91% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Service has invested 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.11% or 38,356 shares. Ghp Advisors has 0.06% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 7,445 shares. 890,859 were accumulated by Nwq Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Masters Capital Management Limited Com reported 300,000 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings.