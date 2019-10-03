As Yandex Nv (YNDX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Bank Of New York Mellon Has Decreased Its Holding by $34.67 Million; Pros Holdings (PRO) Stock Value Rose While Shannon River Fund Management Has Cut Its Position

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 38,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.41% . The hedge fund held 504,335 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.90M, down from 543,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $57.35. About 64,070 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 18/04/2018 – PROS Thought Leaders Selected to Deliver Presentations at Professional Pricing Society Spring Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 37.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 937,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 1.53M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.25M, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.55 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 8,353 shares stake. Morgan Stanley owns 227,137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Svcs Group holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 50,347 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 15,032 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 48,070 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 2.39M shares. 3,354 are owned by Proshare Lc. California-based Aperio Ltd has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Parkside Retail Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 2,979 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 206,310 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 19,972 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). State Common Retirement Fund holds 950,580 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 25,197 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chaserg Technlgy Acquisitn C by 52,000 shares to 628,400 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.55% EPS growth.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $366.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 464,369 shares to 1.82M shares, valued at $188.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $117.68 million for 24.10 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.