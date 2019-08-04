As Yandex Nv (YNDX) Shares Rose, Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Trimmed Its Position by $1.90 Million; As Philip Morris Intlinc (PM) Share Price Declined, Haverford Trust Company Has Lifted Holding by $18.66 Million

Haverford Trust Company increased its stake in Philip Morris Intlinc (PM) by 70.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company bought 212,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 511,222 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.19 million, up from 299,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Intlinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 6.11 million shares traded or 26.13% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 3.18 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.99M, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 1.84M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65 million for 19.97 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc Com (ZMH) by 2,487 shares to 2,700 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 281,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,906 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).