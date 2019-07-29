As Yandex Nv (YNDX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Cut Its Position; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Wright Investors Service Lifted Holding by $430,519 as Stock Declined

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.99 million, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 14.37 million shares traded or 567.17% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 31.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 8,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,721 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 25,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.51 million for 19.70 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 224,834 shares or 1.14% of the stock. 43,900 are held by Castleark. Bloom Tree Partners Ltd Company owns 819,965 shares. Moreover, Burren Cap Advsrs Limited has 6.67% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 20,584 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 19,450 shares. The Texas-based Ranger Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 987,452 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 155,776 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.08% or 76,597 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc reported 107,061 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 205,122 shares. Colony Llc has 0.42% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 187,883 shares. 13,200 are owned by Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 4.13M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Petrus Tru Company Lta accumulated 6,714 shares.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36 billion and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 18,193 shares to 6,181 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,969 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).