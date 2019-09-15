As Yandex Nv (YNDX) Market Value Rose, Holder Lazard Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Holder Lubar & Company Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Lubar & Company decreased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 23.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lubar & Company sold 419,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lubar & Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 3.41M shares traded or 16.26% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 80,801 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 5.72M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217.27 million, up from 5.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 706,617 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 2.91 million shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $100.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autohome In Adr (NYSE:ATHM) by 383,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,776 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corporati.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yandex Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Yandex, VTB to launch investment service – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Yandex Stock: How to Trade the High-Flying Google of Russia – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Yandex’s (NASDAQ:YNDX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 83%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.