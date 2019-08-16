As Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Valuation Rose, Holder Rex Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding by $425,000; Haverford Trust Company Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Trimmed by $16.04 Million

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $36.43. About 713,391 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 93.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 281,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 20,906 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 302,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 6.60M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval; 12/03/2018 – US says it confirmed national security concerns over Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China looks to speed up chip plans as U.S. trade tensions boil; 25/04/2018 – CORRECTED: Qualcomm earnings: 80 cents per share, vs 70 cents expected; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 12/03/2018 – Trump issues order prohibiting Broadcom’s bid to take over Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: TOM HORTON CONTINUES AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm stokes Trump’s China fears

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,833 shares to 895,444 shares, valued at $170.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 168,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 0.33% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). California-based Quantum Capital Mngmt has invested 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 430,196 are owned by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sfe Investment Counsel reported 116,716 shares or 3% of all its holdings. Kcm Inv Advsrs Lc reported 9,867 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price holds 0.16% or 7,922 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 56 shares. Macquarie Group reported 238,600 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.2% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 359,232 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 20,893 shares or 0.23% of the stock. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sandy Spring Bancorporation stated it has 42,436 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt accumulated 6,345 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 27,427 shares.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Qualcomm (QCOM) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P Retakes 3,000 as Trade Talks Set to Resume – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Yandex NV to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Yandex.Taxi Expands into the Regions Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 26, 2019 : MCD, ABBV, CHTR, CL, ITW, AON, PSX, TWTR, ZBH, VTR, WY, YNDX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64 million for 19.38 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.