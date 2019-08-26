As Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Stock Rose, Rex Capital Advisors Trimmed Stake by $425,000; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $361,998

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.24. About 351,062 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 85,240 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.05 million, down from 88,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $134.96. About 8.21M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Announces Collaboration With Microsoft, Providing Customers With Unique Insights Into Their Threat Data; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.28 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.