As Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Stock Rose, Rex Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stake; U S G (USG) Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Decreased Stake by $769,700

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35 million, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 4.07M shares traded or 108.02% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 26/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE GOLD PROXY CARD AGAINST ALL FOUR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES NO U.S. FEDERAL CASH TAXES’18-’20 ON NOLS,CREDITS; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF MADE $40.10 SHR PROPOSAL FOR USG IN NOV. 2017; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG DENIAL OF REQUEST FOR MATERIALS VIOLATES RIGHTS; 17/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF VOTING AGAINST ALL FOUR USG BD NOMINEES; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer “Substantially Undervalues the Company; 13/04/2018 – USG COMMENTS FOLLOW REJECTION OF KNAUF ACQUISITION OFFER; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – STANDSTILL PROVISIONS PROHIBIT KNAUF FROM ACQUIRING VOTING SECURITIES OF USG IN EXCESS OF AMOUNT CURRENTLY BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY KNAUF; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q EPS 25c; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER BERKSHIRE: KNAUF MADE $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 41,500 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 128,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 317,220 shares. Halcyon Management LP stated it has 3.67% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 100,611 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 9,082 shares. Weik Cap holds 16,150 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co has invested 0.15% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 253,300 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 3,227 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc reported 1.88 million shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 243,147 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 29,561 shares. 461,750 are held by Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership. 4,504 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Co. Barnett has 1,000 shares.