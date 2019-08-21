As Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) Share Price Rose, Holder Rex Capital Advisors Decreased Holding by $425,000; Advisors Preferred Increases Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Rex Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N Vshs Class A (YNDX) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rex Capital Advisors Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 184,892 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 197,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rex Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N Vshs Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 1.24M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1190.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,185 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, up from 1,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.59. About 7.09 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 26/03/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers AB: JLT Mobile Computers’ Rugged Tablet Verizon Wireless Certified; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.65 million for 19.39 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Rex Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $699.04M and $120.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Depository Receipt (SPY) by 2,012 shares to 203,367 shares, valued at $57.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.18% or 104,989 shares. Johnson Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 652,125 are held by First Manhattan. Rech Glob invested in 1.3% or 69.24 million shares. Polaris Greystone Finance Grp has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Contravisory Invest has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 0.11% or 246,976 shares. Adirondack holds 1.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 34,402 shares. Bartlett Com Limited Liability Company holds 891,522 shares. Hexavest invested in 2.52% or 3.36M shares. 1.02M are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech. Cambridge Advsr reported 7,688 shares. 32,775 were accumulated by Moneta Grp Inc Investment Ltd. Van Strum Towne invested in 0.91% or 20,636 shares. Peoples Fincl Services reported 1.79% stake.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Amt Free Intermediate Municipal by 61,010 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.